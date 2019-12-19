Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Million

Analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will report $10.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $11.50 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group reported sales of $5.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year sales of $30.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $31.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.23 million, with estimates ranging from $49.65 million to $52.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXG. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Interpace Diagnostics Group stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 319,154 shares during the period. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

