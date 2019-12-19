Zacks: Brokerages Expect Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) to Announce -$2.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) to announce ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings. Melinta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($24.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($4.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Melinta Therapeutics.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNT opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.27. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

