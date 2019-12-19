Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to post $107.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.18 million and the highest is $111.54 million. Stag Industrial reported sales of $93.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $402.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.45 million to $406.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $463.11 million, with estimates ranging from $412.14 million to $489.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

