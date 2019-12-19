Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to “Buy”

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

ARAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

ARAV stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $190.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Aravive by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

