Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to “Buy”

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BLBD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $559.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Blue Bird by 18,057.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

