Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to “Hold”

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

INSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. National Securities lowered shares of Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.03 million, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Inseego by 14.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inseego by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

