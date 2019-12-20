$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Power.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 743.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Atlantic Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of AT stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Atlantic Power has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $257.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 508,223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Atlantic Power by 151.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 371,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 223,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

