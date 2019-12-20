-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $764.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 35.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Plug Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

