$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Citigroup raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

CDAY opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,300.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,089 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,271,000 after acquiring an additional 647,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 442,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

