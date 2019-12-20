$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forestar Group’s earnings. Forestar Group posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forestar Group will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forestar Group.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $1,828,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Forestar Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $992.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

