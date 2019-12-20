10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.81

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.81 and last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 6786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.33 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $504,000.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

