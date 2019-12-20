89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $29.43 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($30.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ETNB stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 837,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $22,612,500.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $15,525,000.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETNB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

