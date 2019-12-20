AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. AAR updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. AAR has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

