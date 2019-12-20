Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $90.00

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 1,077.50 ($14.17), with a volume of 12097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,072.50 ($14.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,060.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,083.46. The company has a market capitalization of $358.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus’s previous dividend of $17.00. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

