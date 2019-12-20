Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:AOIL) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.28

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:AOIL) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.2811 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $29.52.

