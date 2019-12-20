Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.15.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $10,819,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $2,912,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3,375.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.