Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.24.

Accenture stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.46. 1,569,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,229. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day moving average is $191.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Invictus RG increased its holdings in Accenture by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

