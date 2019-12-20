Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acer Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

