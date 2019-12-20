Acme United Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Acme United alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $22.76 on Friday. Acme United has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.