Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

WMS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. 7,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,923. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $495.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll purchased 89,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,886,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,165.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,726.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 326,883 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,056 and have sold 1,058,831 shares valued at $39,599,232. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,296 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 13,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $4,133,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

