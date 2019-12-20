Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $51.50

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $51.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

