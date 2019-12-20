Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58, 119,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 246,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,796 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

