Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Up 1.1%

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, 31,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 746,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

The firm has a market cap of $205.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 29.52% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Affimed NV will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 3,524.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

