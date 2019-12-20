Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price dropped by Sidoti from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. Albany International has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 82.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 53.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

