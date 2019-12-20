Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $153.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

Shares of ARE opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,158,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,737,994.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

