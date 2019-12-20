Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE:ALYA opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.41 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 272.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 97.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,439,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 711,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

