Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

