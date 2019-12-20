Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

ALLT stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $288.56 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Allot Communications worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

