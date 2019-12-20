Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Trading Up 0.4%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.89, approximately 1,297 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $588,000.

