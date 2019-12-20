ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4789 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

EQL opened at $79.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $60.11 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

