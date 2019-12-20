ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4196 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

