Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €165.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ETR AAD opened at €132.80 ($154.42) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.74. Amadeus FiRe has a one year low of €78.50 ($91.28) and a one year high of €126.60 ($147.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.25 million and a PE ratio of 25.72.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.