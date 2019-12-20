Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $2,400.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,173.82.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,792.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,770.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,496,550. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

