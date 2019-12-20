Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.35

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.35 and last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 420519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Get Amdocs alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 45,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amdocs by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.