American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

AVD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Vanguard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. American Vanguard has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $548.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Vanguard by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Vanguard by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95,581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Vanguard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

