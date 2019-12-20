Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $112.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

APH opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,332,000 after buying an additional 398,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,736,000 after acquiring an additional 59,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

