Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.32.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $399,879.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,652 shares of company stock worth $7,562,763 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

