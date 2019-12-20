Analysts Expect Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Changyou.Com’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Changyou.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ CYOU opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Changyou.Com has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 64,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Changyou.Com by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 11.2% during the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 558,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 50,275 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

