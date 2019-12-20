Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mcdonald’s Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.86. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

MCD stock opened at $197.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.66. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

