Analysts Set AltaGas Canada Inc (TSE:ACI) Price Target at C$28.00

Shares of AltaGas Canada Inc (TSE:ACI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AltaGas Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of AltaGas Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AltaGas Canada from C$23.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ACI opened at C$33.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $999.90 million and a P/E ratio of 21.36. AltaGas Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.85 and a 52 week high of C$34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas Canada will post 1.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. AltaGas Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

AltaGas Canada Company Profile

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

