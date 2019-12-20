Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $123.12

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSE CE opened at $122.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40. Celanese has a 12 month low of $82.91 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $50,862,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $1,995,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

