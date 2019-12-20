Analysts Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT at $107.07

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FRC opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after purchasing an additional 350,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,918,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,345,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

