Analysts Set Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target at GBX 4,987.50

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,987.50 ($65.61).

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,350 ($57.22) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target (down previously from GBX 4,800 ($63.14)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, October 14th.

IHG stock opened at GBX 5,122 ($67.38) on Tuesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,184.21 ($55.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,834.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,059.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 22.19.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

