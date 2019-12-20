Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price at $39.70

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LivePerson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 9.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPSN opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. LivePerson’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

