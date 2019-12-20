Analysts Set Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Target Price at $4.00

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have commented on TUSK. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

