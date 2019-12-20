Apergy (NYSE:APY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price objective on Apergy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apergy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.04.

APY opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apergy has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apergy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 918,924 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Apergy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,250,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after buying an additional 632,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apergy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,401,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,074,000 after buying an additional 532,281 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Apergy in the third quarter worth $14,364,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apergy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,576,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,863,000 after buying an additional 245,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

