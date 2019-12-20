Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Apex Resources Inc (CVE:APX)’s share price fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 168,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 110,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

About Apex Resources (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper. It holds interests in the Kena property covering an area of 8,173 hectares located near the community of Ymir in southeastern British Columbia; and the Golden Triangle property located in British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.