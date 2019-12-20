Aphria (TSE:APHA) Shares Down 6.8%

Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.29, 2,679,910 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,474,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

APHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aphria from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Aphria from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.07.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

