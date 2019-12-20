Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $46.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

