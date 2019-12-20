Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.92.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $280.02 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $281.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,244.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.